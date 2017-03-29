Metro-East News

March 29, 2017 6:00 PM

Saint Louis Zoo’s ‘Grizzly Ridge’ set to open in September

By Dana Rieck

S. Louis Zoo’s new grizzly bear exhibit is just 10 percent from completion and is slated to open in September, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The new Grizzly Ridge will be home to two orphaned grizzly cubs currently living at ZooMontana, according to the Saint Louis Zoo. They are sibling cubs — a 104-pound female and a 123-pound male.

Grizzly Ridge is a reconstruction of the zoo’s bear grottoes from the 1920s.

The Post-Dispatch reports the cost of the new facility is estimated at $11 million.

David McGuire, zoo vice president of architecture and planning, told the Post-Dispatch that the outdoor habitat is complete. Now, he said, the concrete and asphalt paving has begun.

