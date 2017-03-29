Ramp closure scheduled off of I-55/64 on Thursday

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to have a daytime ramp closure Thursday on the ramp from westbound Interstate 55/64 to southbound Tudor Avenue, east of the Poplar Street Bridge, the agency said.
Weather permitting, the ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. During that time, westbound motorists who want to travel to Tudor Avenue will need to use an alternate route, the agency said.
The ramp closure is needed to perform a bridge inspection, IDOT said. It is anticipated the work will be completed Thursday.
Traffic-control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions.
Comments