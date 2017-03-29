TLC show highlights Jessica Biel’s trip to Alton

Alton will be featured in Sunday’s episode of “Who Do You Think You Are” on TLC as actress Jessica Biel discovers her family’s heritage.
The Alton Telegraph reports that Biel visited the remnants of the Alton Prison as she learned about her mother’s side of the family in September.
She spent time in St. Louis and Chicago during the show’s filming, as well.
The TLC series follows celebrities “as they navigate through incredibly personal journeys to unlock the mysteries of their ancestors.”
Biel is married to Justin Timberlake and started her acting career on 7th Heaven, according to IMDB.
TLC can be found on Charter channel 55, Dish TV channel 183, and DirecTV channel 280.
