More rain is on the way, but Saturday could bring sunshine

Severe thunderstorms are possible today through early evening in portions of southwestern Illinois as well as eastern and central Missouri. The primary threats are large hail and damaging wind gusts.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. High near 69. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Tonight ... Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 6 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Saturday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday ... Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday Night ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday ... A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Tuesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Wednesday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
