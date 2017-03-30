Ready for the game? 7 cool places to go on Cardinals Opening Day.

1:52 NYT: Death penalty politics Pause

0:42 Work continues on MetroBikeLink trail bridge

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

2:57 St. Elizabeth’s Hospital partners with O’Fallon to enhance park system

0:35 N-word use during jail call part of complaint against judge

2:21 Candidate Dennis Weygandt talks about why you should vote for him

1:50 Candidate Kent Randle talks about why you should vote for him