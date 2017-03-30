Ready for the game? 7 cool places to go on Cardinals Opening Day.

If you’re looking for something fun to do before settling into your seat at Busch Stadium, this guide is for you.
Downtown St. Louis (obviously) is the place to be for parties, rallies, music and food on opening day for the St. Louis Cardinals. But navigating through it all can be overwhelming. Even if you’re going downtown just for fun or you’re looking for festivities on this side of river, check out this list of things to do in the metro-east and St. Louis.
Pump it up at the pep rally.
With St. Louis Cardinals emcee Todd Thomas as the host, the official opening day pep rally kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday. Fredbird will take over the stage from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Retired Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan is scheduled to make an appearance along with organist Dwayne Hilton. Get there in time for the ticket giveaway at 4 p.m. Want to go? Head to the Ball Park Village parking lot, 601 Clark Ave. St. Louis.
Check out the block party at 7th and Walnut Street.
Looking for free swag? Chances are you’ll find it here. Presented by Budweiser, the block party will offer food, music and giveaways. Be prepared for a crowd, though. Up to 25,000 Cardinals fans attend this party each year. Want to go? The party won’t stop between noon and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Hang out at the Budweiser Brew House Pig Roast and BBQ Cookout.
If you’re looking for a VIP experience before the game, check out the Kegs and Eggs Party presented by Budweiser. The cost is $75. The cookout features a pig roast, access to a covered VIP area with private restrooms, food and drinks. Ticket-holders will also receive access to the Ritz-Carlton Cigar Club Lounge. Want to go? Treat yourself from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ballpark Village Parking lot, 601 Clark Ave. St. Louis.
Visit the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum.
Rain or shine, learn more about St. Louis Cardinals history at the team’s hall of fame museum. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military service members, $8 for children. Children 3 and under get in free. If you have a ticket to the sold-out prep game party, admission is free. If you have a meal at the Cardinal Nation restaurant on opening day, keep your receipt to receive a discount. Want to go? The museum opens at 10 a.m. and will remain open through the seventh inning. You can find it at 700 Clark Ave., St. Louis.
Skip the stadium. Have a Ballpark Village type of experience at the Edge.
You don’t have to cross the river to take in the game. Bars around the metro-east will offer promotions, drink discounts and food specials. The Edge, 701 S. Belt West, Belleville, will give away Cardinals tickets to two lucky fans. With 14-foot ceilings, tiered dining sections, multicolored LED lights and 30 TV screens, the Edge expects a crowd on opening day. The bar will offer discounts on domestic beer and wings.
Stop by Smoothie King for a free 12-ounce smoothie.
Smoothie King locations in the metro-east and St. Louis will give away free smoothies on opening day. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. customers can try the Strawberry X-Treme for free. Want to go? The Smoothie King in Belleville is located at 3030 Frank Scott Parkway West. The Fairview Heights store is located at 6208 N Illinois St. Looking for one in St Louis?
If you have a ticket to the game, check out the recently renovated Family Pavilion at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals fans will find big and small upgrades throughout Busch Stadium on Sunday, but changes to the Family Pavilion might impress your children the most. The stadium has added two new play structures to the area. Check out the upgrades, then head over to the Ford Plaza for free Prairie Farms ice cream and North Star frozen treats.
Enjoy the game!
