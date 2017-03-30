Metro-East News

March 30, 2017

Man charged in fatal Belleville crash, cries in courtroom

By Joseph Bustos

BELLEVILLE

An Irvington man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a crash on Mascoutah Avenue on March 10 that left a Belleville woman dead and closed the road for about four hours.

Steven A. Conklin, 35, was charged Thursday with reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, driving while license was revoked, and obstruction of justice. His bail was set at $100,000.

According to the charges filed, Conklin recklessly drove a Dodge Ram along Mascoutah Avenue, crossed the center turn lane onto oncoming traffic, and collided with a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Amelita Milburn.

Milburn died of her injuries a few hours after the crash, at a local hospital.

Belleville Police also said Conklin “removed contraband items from the cab of (the) Dodge Ram 1500 and discarded said contraband items in a storm culvert.”

He also was charged with a violation of an order of protection by the O’Fallon Police Department.

His bail in that case was set at $5,000.

When the charges were being read to Conklin at the St. Clair County Courthouse on Thursday, he fell to his knees and cried.

Police personnel then had him sit in a chair.

Associate Judge Janet Hormburg said she would appoint a public defender for Conklin.

“I don’t need no lawyer,” Conklin said.

Prior to Thursday’s hearing, Conklin said he would post bond, and drag out the case.

“When I go to prison, it won’t matter,” Conklin said.

He added that he tries to help people in need and donates money he earns.

