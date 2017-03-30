Man charged in fatal Belleville crash, cries in courtroom

An Irvington man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a crash on Mascoutah Avenue on March 10 that left a Belleville woman dead and closed the road for about four hours.
Steven A. Conklin, 35, was charged Thursday with reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, driving while license was revoked, and obstruction of justice. His bail was set at $100,000.
According to the charges filed, Conklin recklessly drove a Dodge Ram along Mascoutah Avenue, crossed the center turn lane onto oncoming traffic, and collided with a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Amelita Milburn.
Milburn died of her injuries a few hours after the crash, at a local hospital.
Belleville Police also said Conklin “removed contraband items from the cab of (the) Dodge Ram 1500 and discarded said contraband items in a storm culvert.”
He also was charged with a violation of an order of protection by the O’Fallon Police Department.
His bail in that case was set at $5,000.
When the charges were being read to Conklin at the St. Clair County Courthouse on Thursday, he fell to his knees and cried.
Police personnel then had him sit in a chair.
Associate Judge Janet Hormburg said she would appoint a public defender for Conklin.
“I don’t need no lawyer,” Conklin said.
Prior to Thursday’s hearing, Conklin said he would post bond, and drag out the case.
“When I go to prison, it won’t matter,” Conklin said.
He added that he tries to help people in need and donates money he earns.
