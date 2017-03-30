Military education bill moves to House floor

Proposed legislation that would instruct certain colleges to award educational credit for military credit passed is heading to the House floor.
The Educational Credit for Military Experience Act would allow some of the state’s largest public institutions to award credit they consider applicable to veterans’ degree programs.
The nine universities would have until 2018 to devise credit transfer standards.
To qualify, service members would have to have completed military courses that are listed on their military transcripts, otherwise documented as military training or experience, or recommended for credit by a national higher education association that provides credit recommendations for military training.
“This bill will expand opportunities for those who have served our nation,” said LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis, who sponsored the bill.
The institutions include the University of Illinois, Southern Illinois University, Chicago State University, Eastern Illinois University, Governors State University, Illinois State University, Northeastern Illinois University, Northern Illinois University and Western Illinois University.
