Metro-East News

March 30, 2017 11:26 PM

Dynegy to announce investment in greater East St. Louis area on Friday

News-Democrat

An electric company will be announcing a large investment into the greater East St. Louis area on Friday.

Dynegy is scheduled to announce “significant investment” for the area through East Side Aligned, a collaboration of social programs in the area, according to the organization.

The announcement will occur at 9 a.m. on Friday at the New Life Community Church in East St. Louis.

More than 100 business and civic leaders will be in attendance, according to a news release from East Side Aligned.

East Side Aligned connects social service providers, leaders and institutions with one another to work on issues affecting young people.

