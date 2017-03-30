Dynegy to announce investment in greater East St. Louis area on Friday

An electric company will be announcing a large investment into the greater East St. Louis area on Friday.
Dynegy is scheduled to announce “significant investment” for the area through East Side Aligned, a collaboration of social programs in the area, according to the organization.
The announcement will occur at 9 a.m. on Friday at the New Life Community Church in East St. Louis.
More than 100 business and civic leaders will be in attendance, according to a news release from East Side Aligned.
East Side Aligned connects social service providers, leaders and institutions with one another to work on issues affecting young people.
