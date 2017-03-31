Cool temps today. What about Opening Day?

1:41 SIUE will loan reserve funds to Carbondale campus Pause

1:26 Driver killed in crash on Mascoutah Avenue

3:51 Sex offender officiating Smithton school sports is charged

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:35 N-word use during jail call part of complaint against judge

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

2:45 Aimee Copeland: "I've got it going on y'all, I have an amazing life."

2:57 St. Elizabeth’s Hospital partners with O’Fallon to enhance park system