Cool temps today. What about Opening Day?

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. High in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Low around 40. North wind around 10 mph inthe evening becoming light after midnight.
SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. High around 60. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Low in the mid 40s. East wind around10 mph.
SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. High in the mid 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Low in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance o fthunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High in the mid 60s.Chance of rain 60 percent.
MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Low around 50.
TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. High in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Low in the upper 40s. Chance of rain60 percent.
WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. High around 60.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 40s.
THURSDAY...Showers likely. High in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Comments