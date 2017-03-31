IDOT to close part of road near Scott Air Force Base

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to close part of Wherry Road near Scott Air Force Base so the road can be reconstructed, the agency said.
Starting Monday, Wherry Road between Illinois 158 and the Scott Air Force Base Cardinal Creek Gate is scheduled to be closed, IDOT said.
Workers are slated to remove and reconstruct a portion of Wherry Road, as well as build a connector to the Rieder Road interchange on Interstate 64, IDOT said.
Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed by mid-May the agency said.
IDOT said motorists should use alternate routes and allow for extra time when traveling in the area.
