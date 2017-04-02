Dollar Tree opens in Freeburg; Rally’s looking to expand in metro-east

A new Dollar Tree in Freeburg has opened at 421 Market Place Drive.
The nearly 8,800-square-foot store had a construction value of about $306,000, said Freeburg Village Administrator Tony Funderburg.
Dollar Tree opened in what used to be an outdoor space next to Ace Hardware, Funderburg said.
“It looks like it’s been there forever,” Funderburg said referring to the construction of the new space. “They did a good job.”
Funderburg said the strip mall has been doing well now that it has an O’Reilly Auto Parts and Domino’s, along with the Dollar Tree.
“It’s lively. We’re loving it,” he said.
New U-Haul location
Eagle Flooring Outlet in Swansea has signed on to be a U-Haul neighborhood dealer, the moving rental company announced.
The store at 2501 N. Illinois St. will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes, according to a news release.
Hours of operation for U-Haul rentals are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
People may reserve U-Haul products at this location by calling 618-355-0684 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Swansea-IL-62226/018717.
Belleville native honored
HealthWorks! Kids’ Museum president and CEO Shannon Woodcock, who is a Belleville native, has been named a 2017 Women of Distinction honoree by the Missouri Athletic Club, according to a news release.
Woodcock is scheduled to be honored at the Missouri Athletic Club’s Women of Distinction Luncheon on April 7.
For the past nine years, Woodcock has worked to advance health education in St. Louis, the news release said.
She is the executive director of the Delta Dental Health Theatre and has worked to improve oral health and healthy habits of children and families across the St. Louis area. She helped transform the theater into the new HealthWorks! Kids’ Museum St. Louis.
Woodcock also is a faculty member of Washington University in St. Louis’ management program.
Rally’s looking for franchisees
The fast-food chain Rally’s is looking to expand in the St. Louis area, including adding five to seven more locations on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River, a company official said.
Bruce Kim, the Checkers and Rally’s director of franchise development, said the company wants to add about 20 locations in the St. Louis area.
Kim said the company has had interest in Edwardsville, Columbia and Fairview Heights, among others.
He said the restaurant chain would want to open in a town with at least 15,000 people.
“We’re pretty open,” Kim said.
Currently Rally’s has locations in Belleville, Cahokia and Granite City.
He added Rally’s would want franchisees with a business acumen and restaurant experience.
Kim said new locations would be a new design for the chain with single drive thru lanes, and have outdoor seating for people who don’t want to take their food to go.
Kim said the company sees more people coming by themselves and using only the drive-thru lane with the pay window on the driver’s side.
For more information, send an email to kimb@checkers.com.
