ISP watching out for drunk and bad drivers during April

The Illinois State Police in Madison and St. Clair Counties will be on close lookout for bad drivers during the month of April.
ISP will be watching for drivers under the influence of alcohol by focusing on certain areas to patrol more closely. The agency stresses that people find designated drivers if they choose to drink.
In addition, ISP will be performing Nighttime Enforcement Patrols to find people who drive poorly, fail to use a seat belt, don’t possess a valid license, or have open containers of alcohol.
“Alcohol and drug impairment is a significant factor in over 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois,” according to a news release from ISP.
Nationwide, a person dies because of an alcohol-related traffic death every 51 minutes, according to ISP.
The patrols are paid for by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation Division of Traffic Safety.
