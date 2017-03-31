You’ll be able to go see the record-setting crappie

The record-setting crappie caught in Kinkaid Lake won’t be going on a wall.
Instead, the fish is headed to Bass Pro Shops aquarium in East Peoria, according to WSIL TV.
As for the record, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is still trying to decide which record was broken. The agency is waiting on DNA verification to determine if the fish is a black crappie or a hybrid crappie.
The fish caught Tuesday weighed 4 pounds, 8.8 ounces. The black crappie record is 4 pounds, 8 ounces caught in Rend Lake in 1976. The hybrid crappie record is 452 pounds caught in Jefferson County in 2008.
