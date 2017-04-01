Forecast: Warmer today and sunny, but what about Opening Day?

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny. High around 60. Light wind in the morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Low in the mid 40s. Light wind.
SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. High in the mid 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Low in the mid 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. High in the mid-60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50.
TUESDAY...Partly sunny. High around 70.
TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the lower 50s.
WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 70.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. High in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Low around 40.
FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. High in the upper 50s.
Comments