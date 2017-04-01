Saline County prosecutor’s death due to fall down stairs, ISP investigation determines

The Illinois State Police has ended its investigation into the death of the Saline County state’s attorney.
ISP determined that Michael Henshaw, 72, died after falling down the stairs at his residence on March 22.
Investigators do not suspect foul play.
Born in 1944, Henshaw obtained his bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1967, according to his obituary in the Daily Register. Four years later, he was awarded a law degree from the Chicago-Kent School of Law.
Henshaw was first elected to the position of state’s attorney in 1972 and served until 1976, when he went into private practice, according to his obituary.
Starting in 1978, Henshaw served for 20 years as a circuit judge, and in 1998, he became the chief judge for the 1st Judicial Circuit, a position he held until he retired in 2006, according to the Daily Register. Two years later, he was elected Saline County state’s attorney again, and served until his death.
The Saline County Board has appointed Jayson Clark to serve as state’s attorney, the Daily Register reported. Clark, 40, previously served as an assistant state’s attorney in the same office.
Comments