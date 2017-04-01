Lane closure planned along I-55 starting Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to close the left lane on northbound Interstate 55 at the I-55/64/70 interchange near East St. Louis on weekdays starting Monday, the agency said.
Work is scheduled to take place between 6 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. from Monday through mid-May, weather permitting, IDOT said. Workers are slated to perform maintenance on flood prevention devices.
IDOT said traffic delays may be encountered and encouraged motorists to use alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be used to assist motorists traveling through the work zone.
Comments