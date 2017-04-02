You won’t need an umbrella today, but showers are likely tomorrow.

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight ... Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tuesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night ... A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Wednesday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday ... A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Thursday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 58.
Friday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 67.
