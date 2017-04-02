Police search for woman last seen walking across Chain of Rocks Bridge

Police are searching for a woman who was last seen walking across the Chain of Rocks Bridge from Illinois toward Missouri.
Gift Kamau, 20, went missing after leaving her Florissant, Mo. home on Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. She was leaving for class at Saint Louis University. Kamau’s vehicle was found later that day in Madison County.
Surveillance camera footage shows Kamau walking across the Chain of Rocks Bridge toward Missouri between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
“There are no known cameras on the Missouri side of the bridge, and it is unknown whether she may have crossed over,” police wrote in a missing persons flyer.
Kamau is Kenyan, 5 foot 3 inches tall, with short, curly black hair and a slim build.
Anyone with information should call 911, the Madison Police Department at 618-876-4300 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-889-2341.
