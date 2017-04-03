Bring the umbrella today. Thunderstorms expected this afternoon.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible across southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri today, particularly this afternoon. The main severe weather threat is large hail and damaging winds.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today .. Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. High near 69. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Tonight .. Showers likely, mainly before 9 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday .. A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night .. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then showers likely between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday .. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then rain likely after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday Night .. A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 40.
Thursday .. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Thursday Night .. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Friday .. Sunny, with a high near 59.
Friday Night .. Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Saturday .. Sunny, with a high near 67.
Saturday Night .. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday .. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
