Candidate profile: Andy Economy

Name: Andrew F. Economy
Age: 71
Immediate Family members: Spouse, Debi Economy; daughter, Angela Burris; granddaughter, Kaeley Burris; and brother, Gus Economy
Town: Madison
Office seeking: Venice Township Supervisor
Occupation: Current Township Supervisor and Owner of Andy's Auto Body & Towing, Inc.
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Police Commissioner, Precinct Committeeman, Alderman, MESD President, Port Authority Board member
Why are you running? I want to continue the Senior and low income programs that we have established at the Venice Township since I was elected in 1993. Since being elected we have added services that include senior programs, health services, food pantry, counseling, free legal-aid events, free notary service, voter's registration, circuit breaker event, free tax service and utility assistance.
What is your view on township government and its role? There's been a lot of talk about dissolving townships in order to save taxpayer's money. I want it to be known that township government is the oldest existing unit of government continuing to serve the indigents. Instead of abolishing this unit of government, my goal is to increase public awareness of the valuable services townships provide, services that will likely cost taxpayers a great deal more if they were left in the hands of a larger unit of government.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? We have three basic functions: general assistance for the local residents, the assessment of real property and the maintenance of all roads and bridges outside of the unincorporated area. I apply for any community grant funding that we qualify for to make these projects happen.
What is the most important issue facing Venice Township? How would you approach it? The Benjamin Addition are in serious need of road re-surfacing, unfortunately the majority of residents did not return their income surveys to Madison County Community Development for grant funding repairs. Since we cannot acquire those funds for the repairs they need; the township has included road project costs on this year's budget for the roads in Benjamin and Eagle Park to appropriate the needed funds required.
Why should people vote for you? Township has acquired funding for a complete sewer system in Eagle Park, had major road re-surfacing projects completed, drainage improvements, and vacant home demolitions. I look forward to continuing these improvements for the unincorporated areas of Venice Township.
