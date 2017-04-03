Here’s what you need to know about the proposed sales tax increase

1:46 Fans gather for Opening Day 2017 at Busch Stadium Pause

0:35 Double homicide at East St. Louis salon

2:28 Sheriff Rick Watson talks about sales tax referendum

1:57 New farmers market opens in O'Fallon

1:55 Creating a site to hold the history of Madison County

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

1:54 Poor township's leader spends $230K on AmEx card

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:40 House fire in East St. Louis ends in fatality