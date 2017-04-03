Which Gordmans discount store locations will close?

The new owner of some Gordmans discount stores will close 48 of its locations, but the only metro-east store isn’t on the list, WREX in Rockford reports.
Shoppers will still be able to visit the Gordmans in Fairview Heights, 81 Ludwig Drive. It’s one of the 14 stores in Illinois and Missouri that will continue operating.
Gordmans announced in March that it was filing for bankruptcy. The company Stage Stores, Inc., acquired some of Gordmans’ locations through bankruptcy action and stated that it would keep at least 50 open.
According to WREX, it’s actually 57 stores that will stay open, including the following nearby locations:
▪ Fairview Heights, IL
▪ Moline, IL
▪ Champaign, IL
▪ Springfield, IL
▪ Two locations in Peoria, IL
▪ Fenton, MO
▪ Springfield, MO
▪ St Joseph, MO
▪ Independence, MO
▪ Kansas City, MO
▪ St Charles, MO
▪ O’Fallon, MO
▪ Arnold, MO
Another 48 stores will close, including eight locations in Illinois and Missouri:
▪ Vernon Hills, IL
▪ Naperville, IL
▪ Normal, IL
▪ Rockford, IL
▪ Machesney Park, IL
▪ Blue Springs, MO
▪ Kansas City, MO
▪ Liberty, MO
