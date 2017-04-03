Cahokia Mounds adds one more day, now open six days a week

Cahokia Mounds will be open for one more day a week, according to the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency, which oversees the site.
“The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency constantly evaluates its resources and how we can best use them to serve our visitors,” agency director Heidi Brown-McCreery said in a statement. “We’ve decided that it’s possible to offer an additional day of operations.”
The new hours, which are already updated on the Cahokia Mounds website, will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.
Attendance at the Mounds has dropped over the years, according to previous reporting. After opening in 1989, attendance soared at 500,000 people a year, but by 2015, only 280,000 people visited it. Attendance numbers from 2016 were not immediately available.
The preservation agency attributes the expanding hours to more effective use of staff, filling jobs and volunteer labor.
