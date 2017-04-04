A brief break from the rain before you need your umbrella again

Isolated severe storms are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday across southwest Illinois, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. The primary threats will be damaging winds and large hail.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... A 20 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight ... A slight chance of showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m.. Low around 51. Northeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 65. East wind 10 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday Night ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then showers likely. Low around 40. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday ... A chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 59.
Friday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.
Sunday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy.
Monday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
