Belleville police search for suspect in Dollar Tree armed robbery

Police are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery Monday night at the Dollar Tree on Carlyle Avenue, according to Detective Sgt. Todd Keilbach.
Belleville police were called to the store at 656 Carlyle Ave. shortly after 9 p.m., just before the store closed. A man had reportedly entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded that an employee open the cash register.
The employee was unable to do so and asked another employee for help. The other employee was able to open the cash register and the armed man stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s, with a thin build and approximately 5-foot-6. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black baggy pants and a black bandana.
Anyone with information should call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.
