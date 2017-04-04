17-year-old charged as adult in MetroLink carjacking near SWIC

A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult in connection to a February armed carjacking at the Southwestern Illinois College MetroLink station parking lot, according to Detective Sgt. Todd Keilbach.
St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly charged Daylan Richardson of Belleville with one count each of aggravated vehicular hijacking, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a peace officer.
At 8:41 p.m. Feb. 1, Belleville police responded to the station to reports of an armed carjacking. A man told police that he had been confronted by a man who asked him for a ride. When the driver said he couldn’t give the man a ride, the man walked away, but came back a few minutes later. The driver said he rolled down the window of his vehicle the man put a handgun to the driver’s head. The man ordered the driver out of the vehicle and the driver complied.
The man loaded a bicycle into the vehicle and left the area. The man fled from police but was later caught.
Aggravated vehicular hijacking is a class X felony, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle is a class 2 felony, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon is a class 4 felony and resisting a peace officer is a class A misdemeanor.
A judge set Richardson’s bond at $500,000. He remains in custody in the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center pending court proceedings or a bond posting.
