Chuck Berry fans can raise a toast to the music legend on Saturday night

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay and Blueberry Hill owner Joe Edwards announced Tuesday the city will pay tribute to Chuck Berry on Saturday with a citywide celebratory toast.
A news release stated that at 10 p.m. Saturday, everyone in St. Louis is encouraged to take a moment and raise a glass to the “world’s rock and roll icon.”
Berry often took the stage in the Duck Room at Blueberry Hill at 10 p.m.
“St. Louis is proud of Chuck Berry for his mark on music and place in history as the Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Slay said in the release. “Chuck was perhaps the all-time greatest influencer of rock music; his inspiration even heard in today’s hits. A pioneer in his own right, Chuck will be forever memorialized in rock ‘n’ roll music.”
Berry was 90 when he died March 18 at his home near St. Louis.
“Chuck Berry paved the way for rock and ,roll and his legacy will carry on for generations to come,” Edwards said in the release. “I am indeed grateful to be celebrating my friend’s life with fellow friends, family members and fans from all over the world. May his inspiration continue and his influential tunes be forever remembered.”
The release said in lieu of flowers Berry’s family is asking people to donate time or money to St. Louis organizations, including the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, the Lewy Body Dementia Association, the Arthritis Foundation, the Charles and Themetta Berry Endowment at Lindenwood University, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the Arts and Education Council of Greater St. Louis and Musicares.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Updated for Chuck Berry’s Celebration of Life
Friday, April 7
- 4pm – Opportunity for Media Interviews with Joe Edwards, Owner of Blueberry Hill and other selected family members.
Saturday, April 8
- 11am – Ticket Pick up and Distribution for invited guests begins for Sunday’s Celebration of Life Event at the Pageant Concert Club
- 2pm – Ticket Pick up and Distribution Ends
- 9pm – Public and Selected Media begin gathering at Blueberry Hill for Toast
- 9:59pm – The Toast to Chuck Countdown Begins
- 10pm – Toast to Chuck Berry (Share your toast photos and use #ToastToChuck on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram)
Sunday, April 9
- 5am – Public Line begins at The Pageant Concert Club
- 8am – Public Viewing Begins
- 11:30am – Guest Line is cut off for Public Viewing
- 12pm – Public Viewing ends
- 1pm – Celebration of Life Begins
- 2:45pm: Celebration of Life Concludes
- 3:15pm – Procession begins to Cemetery
Provided by Boxcar PR.
Comments