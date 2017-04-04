Illinois officials declare boxwood blight a nuisance

Illinois Department of Agriculture officials have declared boxwood blight a nuisance in Illinois. The shrub-killing fungus was detected recently in Clinton County and in the Chicago area.
A news release from the department stated boxwood blight only affects boxwood, pachysandra, and sarcococca plants. Officials recommend increasing attention to sanitation of equipment and tools as well as avoiding taking infected plants from one state to the next.
“Now that boxwood blight is a known nuisance in Illinois, we can begin the eradication process and keep it from spreading,” Agriculture Director Raymond Poe said in the release Tuesday. “The Illinois Green Industry Association, along with the affected nurseries, have been very cooperative, and we look forward to working with them to contain this disease.”
The agency said residents should not be concerned with boxwood blight “showing up” in their landscape naturally. The infected plants, thus far, have been sourced from out of state. It is recommended that residents only purchase plants from licensed sources and maintain plants to keep them vigorous.
Boxwood blight has been detected in three Illinois counties so far: Cook, Lake and Clinton. The fungus was discovered in the United States in 2011 and has now been found in 20 states, the release stated.
“With the signing of the nuisance declaration, the Illinois Department of Agriculture can now begin taking the appropriate steps to eradicate any plants that have or may be showing symptoms of the disease,” Warren Goetsch, deputy director and head of the department’s Bureau of Environmental Programs, said in the release.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
At a glance
Here are tips for controlling boxwood blight, provided by the Illinois Department of Agriculture:
- All boxwood-blight-infected plants should be destroyed by burning the plant or burying the plant at least two feet in the ground.
- Plant containers, pruners and other tools frequently used within and between different blocks of plants should be disinfected.
- Wear clean, disposable booties and wash off debris and dirt entirely from soles of shoes between fields or landscapes.
- Wear clean, laundered clothes between fields or landscapes.
- Never work in fields when the plants are wet.
Comments