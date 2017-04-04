Wood River man who got pictures of girl via computer game gets 27 years

A 36-year-old Wood River man was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to convincing an 11-year-old girl to text him pictures of her genitals and chest.
Stephen A. Turner contacted the young Florida girl on a Marvel game application called “Contest of Champions.” After some time, Turner convinced the child to text him photos of her nude body.
The investigation began in February 2016 when the child’s mother found the photos and reported them to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
The criminal complaint against Turner was filed on June 15 and he filed his guilty plea to producing child pornography on Dec. 2.
In addition to the 27 years in federal prison, he will serve 15 years of supervised release, be required to register as a sex offender and pay a $100 special assessment.
Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the Wood River Police Department and the United States Secret Service conducted the investigation.
