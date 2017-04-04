State troopers conduct over 1,400 tractor-trailer safety checks in 24 hours

Illinois State Police conducted more than 1,400 tractor-trailer safety checks during a 24-hour period last week in memory of Trooper James Sauter, who was struck and killed in his squad car near Chicago by a semitrailer driver who had fallen asleep.
A release from ISP officials stated that during what they’ve titled “Operation Sauter” troopers placed 138 dangerous commercial vehicles out of service, issued 624 written warnings and 123 citations.
“The results of ‘Operation Sauter’ are a reflection of our dedication to the memory of Trooper James Sauter, and our oath to protect Illinois citizens,” ISP Director Leo Schmitz said in the release. “I am proud of the men and women of the ISP who risk their lives each and every day, working hard to protect the motoring public along Illinois highways.”
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
