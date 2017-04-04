Township election roundup for St. Clair, Madison counties

Early results in several Madison County and St. Clair County township races have been reported:
In St. Clair Township, with 14 out of 31 precincts reporting:
Supervisor
▪ Dave Barnes – 1,232 votes
▪ Robert Buechler – 1,402 votes
Highway Commissioner
▪ James E. Hursey – 1,254 votes
▪ John “Skip” Kernan – 1,438 votes
Trustees (four positions)
▪ Michael Isenhart – 1,438 votes
▪ Timothy Lockett Sr. – 1,266 votes
▪ Hart Morgan – 1,191 votes
▪ John Vosler – 1,204 votes
▪ Donald Wallace – 1,303 votes
▪ Julie Zimmerman Miller – 1,540 votes
In Stookey Township, with six out of 10 precincts reporting:
Supervisor
▪ David Bone – 511 votes
▪ Curtis Williams – 472 votes
Highway Commissioner
▪ Chad K. Davis – 89 votes
▪ Salim “Sal” Elkott – 404 votes
▪ Donald Lillis – 225 votes
▪ Brent A. Scharf – 275 votes
Trustees (four positions)
▪ Mark P. Bagby – 399 votes
▪ Daniel C. Barger – 416 votes
▪ Cindy L. Bingham – 352 votes
▪ Jean Quirin Frierdich – 295 votes
▪ Thomas W. Kroupa – 373 votes
▪ Leticia Lopez – 273 votes
▪ Dennis F. Oaks – 348 votes
▪ Rosemary E. Schaedler – 341 votes
▪ Ryan L. Stookey – 413 votes
In Caseyville Township, with eight of 26 precincts reporting:
Supervisor
▪ Bruce Canty – 563 votes
▪ Richard Donovan – 933 votes
Highway Commissioner
▪ Michael Dale Black – 567 votes
▪ John M. Waldron – 916 votes
Trustees (four positions)
▪ Claude T. Cable – 410 votes
▪ Montica Casey-Watt – 481 votes
▪ Justin Gough – 674 votes
▪ Tom Green – 793 votes
▪ Linda Hoppe – 675 votes
▪ James (Jim) L. Lemansky, Sr. – 703 votes
▪ Justin Renner – 530 votes
▪ John Wilson – 750 votes
In the Collinsville Township Trustee race, people had to vote for four candidates. With 29 out of 30 precincts reporting:
▪ Chris Bethel - 1,804 votes
▪ Derrick Keith Cox - 1,946 votes
▪ Michael T. Foley - 1,943 votes
▪ Dennis Hill - 1,668 votes
▪ Dan Hopkins - 1,829 votes
▪ Patrick “Pat” Presson - 1,990
In Edwardsville Township, where 28 out 29 precincts have reported:
Supervisor
▪ W. Barth Legate – 2,676 votes
▪ Frank Miles – 5,140 votes
Trustee (four positions)
▪ Matthew Chapman – 4,577 votes
▪ Kenny Krumeich – 4,394 votes
▪ Skip Schmidt – 4,488 votes.
▪ Vote totals for write-in candidates Veronica Armouti, Tom Cromer, Kevin Hall, Stanley Huddleston, Larry Miller, Amber Ottwein, Brian Paul and Susan Young were not available Tuesday evening.
In Nameoki Township, eight out of eight precincts have reported:
Nameoki Township
Supervisor
▪ Danny Kreher – 497 votes
▪ Randall Presswood – 677 votes
▪ Randall Viessman – 473 votes
Highway Commissioner
▪ Charles Luehmann – 902 votes
▪ Donald R. Moore – 739 votes
Assessor
▪ Elaine Beckland – 646 votes
▪ Tammy Hanfelder – 1,031 votes
Clerk
▪ Helen M. Hawkins – 846 votes
▪ Janine Luehmann – 785 votes
Trustees
▪ Richard Dan Abel – 924 votes
▪ Curt Edwards – 813 votes
▪ John “Eric” Foster – 747 votes
▪ Ernest Morris – 667 votes
▪ Fritz Nemsky – 717 votes
▪ Kelso “Kelly” Staley – 609 votes
