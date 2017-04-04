Roach pulls out to larger lead in O’Fallon mayoral race

With 17 of 22 precincts reporting, Herb Roach holds a 2,282-1,622 (58 to 41 percent) lead over Phil Goodwin in the race to become the next mayor of O’Fallon.
Goodwin, 83, has been city clerk for 16 years. He retired U.S. Air Force Colonel veteran and decorated Vietnam combat pilot and owns a small business, Phil Goodwin and Associates Insurance Co.
Roach, 70, has been an alderman for six years and O’Fallon elementary school board member for eight. He is a retired executive and small business owner. He is currently vice president of SCORE, which provides counseling and training to small business owners.
Whoever is declared the winner, he will be the first new mayor O’Fallon has had in two decades. Current Mayor Gary Graham, who decided not to seek re-election, owns the record for the longest serving O’Fallon mayor — 1997 to date, which will be 20 years when his term ends.
Shiloh
In Shiloh, incumbent Mayor James “Jim” Vernier II easily won re-election over challenger Jerry Northway.
With all 16 precincts in, Vernier won 1,090-710, or 58 percent to 38 percent.
“I definitely appreciate everyone’s vote and confidence in me. It means a lot,” Vernier said
Vernier, 57, has been mayor of Shiloh for 16 years. Before becoming mayor, he served as a village trustee for 16 years, first elected in 1984. Vernier has workedfor Phillips Company, commercial plaster and drywall contractor, for 39 years. He serves as the company’s safety and operations director.
In the next four years, Vernier said his goals are to build a new police station and village hall, hire additional police officers and improve the village’s parks.
“We are going to have to. We are growing by leaps and bounds,” he said.
Working on continued commercial growth will also be key, he said, because that will allow the village to keep property taxes low.
“I’m going to concentrate on keeping our tax rate at the bottom. We are second lowest in St. Clair County now. Fairview Heights, which is at zero, is No. 1,” he said.
Northway, 67, runs his own electrical contracting business. He has never held public office.
