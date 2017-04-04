School tax referendum in Aviston losing by 2 votes

A tax referendum for Aviston School District 21 was failing by a tiny margin Tuesday night.
Unofficial results from Clinton County, with five of five precincts counted, had the referendum failing by just two votes, 358-356.
The school district also had one precinct in Madison County, but there apparently were no votes cast for or against the referendum in that precinct.
Clinton County Clerk Mary Rakers said the results in her county did not include mail-in ballots. She said mail-in ballots can be received up to a couple of weeks after the election. She said there were, in fact, a few mail-in ballots requested in the Aviston school district.
The referendum asked voters to approve an increase in the Education Fund tax rate from 92 cents to $1.37. District officials say the district has been deficit-spending and using reserve funds for several years due to decreases in funding from the state. The proposed new rate would result in an annual increase in property taxes of about $243 for a homeowner with a home valued at $180,000, according to school officials.
