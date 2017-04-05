Have you had enough of the rain? There’s plenty more in the forecast.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible today across southwest Illinois, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. The primary threats will be damaging winds and large hail.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. High near 61. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Tonight ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday ... A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Thursday Night ... Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Monday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Comments