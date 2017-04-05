Students hospitalized after Belleville West school bus crash

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty Pause

1:15 Which issues matter most to metro-east voters?

1:27 St. Clair County officials join forces for two tax referendums

1:16 St. Clair County officials make their case for sales tax referendums

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used

2:28 Sheriff Rick Watson talks about sales tax referendum

1:50 The St. Clair County Sheriff's department wish list

1:51 St. Clair County Jail superintendent discusses overcrowding issues

1:02 Belleville fire chief discusses his department's wish list