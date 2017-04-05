Students hospitalized after Belleville West school bus crash

A Belleville West High School bus was involved in a crash with a small car Wednesday morning on North Belt West.
No one was seriously injured in the crash that occurred in the westbound lane at around 8 a.m. About half a dozen students were sent to a hospital for treatment. At least three students stood outside the bus in neck braces waiting to go to the hospital. The driver of the car was rattled, but uninjured.
Superintendent Jeff Dosier said the students who did not go to the hospital were transferred onto another bus and taken to school. The superintendent was working on contacting the parents of the students who went to the hospital.
Belleville Fire Department Capt. Sidney Byas said it appeared the driver of the car hit the rear of the bus. Belleville police also responded to the crash.
