April 5, 2017 10:24 AM

There’s a tie for Ward 2 alderman in O’Fallon

By Jamie Forsythe

O’FALLON

With all precincts reporting from Tuesday’s election, there’s currently a tie for Ward 2 alderman in O’Fallon. Both candidates Mark Riley and Jerry E. Albrecht have 489.

Mail-in ballots yet to be counted could impact the outcome of the race. Ballots, with a Tuesday postmark, have to be received by April 18 to be counted.

David Hursey has been elected treasuer of O’Fallon with 1,353 votes. His opponent Kristi Vetri had 1,033 votes, according to figures provided by St. Clair County. Both Hursey and Vetri were write-in candidates.

O’Fallon voters elected Herb Roach as the city’s new mayor on Tuesday.

Here are the results from the other city-wide races:

O’Fallon City Clerk

Jerry Mouser 2,673

Jude J. Hopper Sr. 2,380

City treasurer

David Hursey 1,353

Kristi Vetri 1,033

Ward 1

Ross Rosenberg 389

Dennis Muyleart 289

Ward 2

Mark Riley 489

Jerry E. Albrecht 489

Ward 3

Vern Malare 336

Matthew Gilreath 459

Ward 4

Mark Morton 392

Lisa Harley 201

Nathan Hubbard 184

Ward 5 (four-year term)

Courtney Marsh 294

Ward 5 (two-year term)

Andrew Lopinot 254

Ward 6

Raymond D. Holden 422

Write-in 28

The write-in candidate was Frank S. Morski.

Ward 7

Dan Witt 465

Thomas Mitchell 430

Jon S. Burgmann 46

Robert Murray 50

