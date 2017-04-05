There’s a tie for Ward 2 alderman in O’Fallon

With all precincts reporting from Tuesday’s election, there’s currently a tie for Ward 2 alderman in O’Fallon. Both candidates Mark Riley and Jerry E. Albrecht have 489.
Mail-in ballots yet to be counted could impact the outcome of the race. Ballots, with a Tuesday postmark, have to be received by April 18 to be counted.
David Hursey has been elected treasuer of O’Fallon with 1,353 votes. His opponent Kristi Vetri had 1,033 votes, according to figures provided by St. Clair County. Both Hursey and Vetri were write-in candidates.
O’Fallon voters elected Herb Roach as the city’s new mayor on Tuesday.
Here are the results from the other city-wide races:
O’Fallon City Clerk
Jerry Mouser 2,673
Jude J. Hopper Sr. 2,380
City treasurer
David Hursey 1,353
Kristi Vetri 1,033
Ward 1
Ross Rosenberg 389
Dennis Muyleart 289
Ward 2
Mark Riley 489
Jerry E. Albrecht 489
Ward 3
Vern Malare 336
Matthew Gilreath 459
Ward 4
Mark Morton 392
Lisa Harley 201
Nathan Hubbard 184
Ward 5 (four-year term)
Courtney Marsh 294
Ward 5 (two-year term)
Andrew Lopinot 254
Ward 6
Raymond D. Holden 422
Write-in 28
The write-in candidate was Frank S. Morski.
Ward 7
Dan Witt 465
Thomas Mitchell 430
Jon S. Burgmann 46
Robert Murray 50
