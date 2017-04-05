Illinois school districts with low-income students sue state leaders

Seventeen school districts with large populations of students from low-income families have filed a lawsuit against Illinois, Gov. Bruce Rauner and the state board of education.
The lawsuit was filed in St. Clair County circuit court Wednesday morning, asking state leaders to provide money for a “high quality education,” which is the language in the Illinois Constitution, according to a news release.
The plaintiffs, including Cahokia District 187 and Grant District 110 in the metro-east, argue that the state should assist the districts in meeting the Illinois Learning Standards imposed on schools. The news release states that meeting those standards requires textbooks, curriculum and professional development, and some districts have had to make cuts to finance those things on their own.
They want the state to calculate what it would cost per student to meet the specific standards in place and then provide the funding.
In a submitted statement, Illinois Secretary of Education Beth Purvis said Illinois school districts are receiving the highest level of funding to date under Rauner. She stated that the governor increased school funding by $700 million since taking office.
“The Governor also created a bipartisan school funding commission to improve the formula, which has recommended changes that will create an equitable school funding formula that will better meet the needs of each students within every school district in our state,” Purvis stated. “The Governor never stops working to increase funding for our students and hopes school districts across Illinois will work with him and members of the General Assembly on this endeavor.”
A representative from the Illinois State Board of Education could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. Cahokia 187 Superintendent Art Ryan and Grant 110 Superintendent Matthew Stines also could not be reached for comment.
Plaintiffs
- Bethalto CUSD 8
- Bond County CUSD 2
- Bunker Hill CUSD 8
- Cahokia CUSD 187
- Carlinville CUSD 1
- Gillespie CUSD 7
- Illinois Valley Central CUSD 321
- Mt. Olive CUSD 5
- Mulberry Grove CUSD 1
- Nokomis CUSD 22
- Pana CUSD 8
- Southwestern CUSD 9
- Staunton CUSD 6
- Taylorville CUSD 3
- Vandalia CUSD 203
- Wood River Hartford 15
- Grant District 110
