Metro-East News

April 5, 2017 5:03 PM

Thunderstorm could bring hail, strong winds to metro-east

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

The National Weather Service announced that parts of Southern Illinois may see half-inch hail and winds gusting at 45 mph during thunderstorms rolling in.

The statement stated the Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Black Jack to Millstadt.

Affected areas include St. Louis, Florissant, Belleville, Granite City, O’Fallon, Alton, East St. Louis, Hazelwood, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Ferguson, Godfrey, Fairview Heights, Overland, Cahokia, Jennings, Swansea, St. Ann, Glen Carbon and Shiloh.

Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 9 and 19 will also be affected.

This special weather statement is in effect until 5:30 p.m.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Belleville mayor Mark Eckert re-elected by wide margin

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos