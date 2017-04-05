Metro-East News

April 5, 2017 10:46 PM

Highland police searching for missing juvenile

By Dana Rieck

Highland police asked for the public’s help Wednesday night in finding a missing juvenile who needs medical attention.

Jacob Judge was last seen at his home around 8:45 p.m. when he left on foot wearing khakis and a black shirt, the agency’s Facebook post stated.

Judge is approximately 6 feet tall and has brown hair.

Highland police declined to comment further about the situation.

Police are asking anyone who sees someone matching that description to call 618-654-2131.

