Highland police searching for missing juvenile

Highland police asked for the public’s help Wednesday night in finding a missing juvenile who needs medical attention.
Jacob Judge was last seen at his home around 8:45 p.m. when he left on foot wearing khakis and a black shirt, the agency’s Facebook post stated.
Judge is approximately 6 feet tall and has brown hair.
Highland police declined to comment further about the situation.
Police are asking anyone who sees someone matching that description to call 618-654-2131.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
