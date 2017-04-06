Metro-East News

April 6, 2017 6:16 AM

It’ll be windy today, but beautiful weather is just around the corner

News-Democrat

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight ... Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Friday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Monday Night ... 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Furniture company president talks about baby crib safety

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos