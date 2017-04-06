It’ll be windy today, but beautiful weather is just around the corner

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight ... Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 8 mph.
Friday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Monday Night ... 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
