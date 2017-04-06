Washington County denies release of secret documents related to teen’s death

Coroner and police records related to the death of a teenager found in rural Washington County have been made secret as authorities conduct what they describe as a criminal investigation.
Dakota Ellerbusch, 18, of Ashley, was found dead in a cabin near Okawville on New Year’s Day. At the time, Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger said foul play was not suspected, but that toxicology tests would help determine how Ellerbusch died.
The Belleville News-Democrat submitted a Freedom of Information Act request in March asking for Ellerbusch’s toxicology reports, but the coroner denied the request, citing “imminent litigation.” Circuit Judge Daniel Emge had ordered the sealing of the coroner reports, according to Washington County State’s Attorney Daniel Bronke.
Bronke said the judge ordered the reports sealed because “the case is still under investigation.” The judge’s order itself says the documents are sealed because of “a pending criminal investigation.”
“There’s still some things being followed up on before we move forward with any charges,” Bronke said.
Chief Deputy John Kennedy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department said the case “is still an active, ongoing investigation.”
“We’re still chasing down a few things,” Kennedy said.
Styninger said Ellerbusch’s body was found at 16765 Bottom Prairie Road on Jan. 1. Ellerbusch was pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m.
According to an obituary, Ellerbusch was a student at Okawville High School and was a member of the Olive Branch Lutheran Church.
