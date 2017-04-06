Fourth person dies from injuries in St. Louis boiler explosion

A fourth person has died from injuries suffered when a boiler exploded on Monday at a box-making facility in south St. Louis.
Clifford Lee, 53, died at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Louis University Hospital, according to the chief investigator at the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office.
The boiler, which powered the Loy-Lange Box Company’s equipment, exploded around 8 a.m. The 1,500-pound van-sized object flew more than 500 feet before landing at a linen company in Soulard.
Lee, who had just gotten a job at Faultless Linen Company, was filling out paperwork with two other new hires when the boiler landed and killed them and another Loy-Lange employee, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments