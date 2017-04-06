ALDI issues recall for frozen sweet peas

Do you have some sweet peas in your freezer? If you bought them at an ALDI store, you should check to see if they are part of a recall the grocery store chain issued Tuesday.
Supplier Lakeside Foods Inc. and ALDI recalled Season’s Choice frozen sweet peas because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Listeria monocytogenes is a pathogen that causes serious infection.
After the supplier notified the grocery chain of the possible contamination, ALDI removed the affected product from its stores.
The potentially affected product is packaged in a 16-ounce bag, has the UPC code 041498164294 and contains one of the following packaging codes and best-by dates on the back of the bag:
DC17038 PLAB6176: 08/2018
DC27038 PLAB6176: 08/2018
DC27038 BNAF7286: 08/2018
DC37038 BNAF7286: 08/2018
DC47038 PLAC6216: 08/2018
DC57038 PLAC6216: 08/2018
The Season’s Choice frozen sweet peas were sold at ALDI locations in Illinois, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.
No illnesses have been reported, and no other ALDI products are affected by this recall.
If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund, according to the recall. Customers who have questions can contact Lakeside Foods Inc. at 1-800-466-3834 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
