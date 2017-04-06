$15 minimum wage bill passes House committee; Hoffman votes in favor

A bill to increase the Illinois minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022 passed the House Labor and Commerce Committee on Wednesday.
The bill, which passed the committee in a vote of 17-6, would increase hourly wages every year, starting on Jan. 1:
▪ $9 an hour in 2018
▪ $10 an hour in 2019
▪ $11.25 an hour in 2020
▪ $13 an hour in 2021
▪ $15 an hour in 2022
Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, and Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, sit on the labor committee.
Hoffman voted yes, but Meier did not vote. They were not immediately available Thursday morning for comment.
To limit the impact on small businesses that might not be as able to afford increasing wages as large businesses, the bill allows them to apply for tax credit against the raises.
Businesses with fewer than 50 employees will be able to seek an income tax credit on the number of hours paid to workers with adjusting wages who have been employed for at least 90 days. The credit, starting at 25 percent, would lessen by 5 percent a year.
