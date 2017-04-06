Tractor Supply Co. coming to Carlyle

Construction has begun on a 19,000-square-foot Tractor Supply Co. store in Carlyle, according to the Breese Journal.
Workers started moving dirt March 29 after a one-day delay due to bad weather.
At a Sept. 12 City Council meeting, the city of Carlyle voted unanimously to award the company a $750,000 TIF district, which will freeze property taxes and contribute the revenue from any rise in taxes to a special fund for infrastructure improvements. Tractor Supply Co. will receive 75 percent of the money, and Carlyle will receive 25 percent.
The new supply store will be located next to the McDonald’s north of town.
