Metro-East News

April 6, 2017 3:54 PM

Dick Durbin statement on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

WASHINGTON

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, released the following statement after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell changed Senate rules to allow Supreme Court nominations to advance on a simple majority vote:

“President Trump’s nominee could not meet the basic 60-vote standard to which we have held every Supreme Court nominee of either party for the past quarter-century. So Senator McConnell changed the rules to push the nomination through. For this, both Judge Gorsuch and Senator McConnell will enter the history books with asterisks by their names.”

