April 6, 2017 7:07 PM

Belleville man sentenced in fatal Alton shooting case

By Dana Rieck

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced Thursday that a 38-year-old Belleville man was sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection to a fatal Alton shooting in September 2014.

A news release stated Antoine Parker was charged Sept. 10, 2014, along with his co-defendant Bruce Bradley, with first-degree murder and armed robberies — both felony charges.

Parker pleaded guilty to the armed robbery charge, which carries a sentence of six to 30 years in prison, the release stated.

The shooting, which police determined was drug related, occurred September 6, 2014. Police found 39-year-old Melvin Hayes, of St. Louis, dead from one gunshot wound at an abandoned home located at 1000 Market St.

Bradley pleaded guilty to the murder charge and is serving a 35-year sentence, according to the release.

