Four indicted on methamphetamine charges in Madison County

U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce’s office charged four people Tuesday in connection with an attempt to deal more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
According to a release from Boyce’s office, three Southern Illinois residents and one Missouri resident were charged in a one-count superseding indictment charging conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Those four people are Garrick E.R. Recker, aka “Curtis Lowe,” 26, of Lenzburg; Paige M. Gleghorn, 26, of Sparta; Jeremy J. Humphries, 31, aka “Hump” and “Slick,” of Tilden; and Derek L. Sumpter, 29, aka “Doucher,” of Cape Girardeau, Mo.
All four are in custody without bail pending their trials.
The indictment alleges the offense occurred between 2015 and February 2017 in Perry, Randolph, Monroe and St. Clair counties.
If convicted, the release stated, each defendant faces five to 40 years in prison, four years of supervision and a $5,000,000 fine.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
