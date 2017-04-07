Cool start to a beautiful spring weekend; when will we see rain again?

After a cool Friday, the metro-east is in for the nicest weekend of weather so far this year.
The National Weather Service seven-day forecast:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 9 to 13 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Comments