Hit the road for a fun-filled weekend in Southern Illinois

Gas up the car honey, because we’re hitting the road this weekend.
See one, shear one, eat one
Two words: Sheep Olympics.
The Monroe County Sheep Producers are putting on their 31st Annual Southern Illinois Sheep and Craft Festival from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Monroe County Fairgrounds, 4177 Illinois 156 in Waterloo. Admission and parking are free.
In addition to the Sheep Olympics, where teams of children cajole a lamb through an obstacle course for cash prizes, they’ll have live demonstrations of spinning, knitting and weaving.
Richard Woodcock, president of the Monroe County Sheep Producers, says he is among the 20 or so sheep producers in the county. Like most Monroe County producers, his 40 adult and 70 lambs are destined for the table.
“Ours are primarily meat sheep. They do produce wool, but they’re not wool breeds ... they just produce a medium wool,” Woodcock says.
All day they’ll have demonstrations of shearing, spinning, knitting and weaving, as well as displays of various sheep breeds. Working sheep dogs will show their steps from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and be on the grounds for an hour before and after.
And don’t worry about lunch – they’re serving lamb chops, shaved legs and more from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We’ll serve over 400 people on Saturday,” Woodcock said. He says there will be more than 30 commercial exhibitors, mostly showing fiber-related craft items.
Chef Jennifer Pensoneau-Kennedy, of J Fires in Waterloo, plans cooking demonstrations as well.
Pickers unite
On Sunday, head north on Interstate 55 to the Litchfield Pickers Market, which opens for its third season from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Union Avenue and State Street in Litchfield.
The open-air market is for things only prior to 1980, including antiques and refurbished items. Sunday’s music is by Hunter Sharp Music and B&B Strings. Food vendors have “exclusive” items like the bacon-wrapped smoked Italian meatballs at Smokin’ Brothers BBQ, or the Deep Fried Potato Ribbons at the Knights of Columbus #699 booth.
For more information, call 866-733-5833.
Ka-pow in Collinsville
Let’s settle at the Metro-East Comic Book Convention from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free to the convention at the American Legion Post 365 at 1022 Vandalia Street in Collinsville. Organizers expect comics from the golden age of comics to present day, with plenty of collectibles. Find out more at www.epguides.com/comics.
River wise
We know what a river is, and we know what a pool is. But a river pool?
Amanda Kruse, public affairs chief at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District, says it’s all about river level management. Representatives from the Corps will be at the National Great Rivers Museum, No. 2 Lock and Dam Way, East Alton, from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday to explain river pools, river issues, ongoing projects and future plans the Corps has. The event, which will largely be a question and answer session with engineers and lock masters, is free.
So what is a river pool? It’s the water on the high side of the dam.
“A lot of people don’t realize with the pools, it’s a little counter-intuitive. When the river is high, the pools are low,” Kruse said. Corps engineers will explain “why they do certain things at certain times of the year.”
“The guys get a lot of calls that ‘the river is up, but my dock is dry,’” she said. Engineers on hand Saturday will be able to explain the science behind that.
While you’re there, check out the National Great Rivers Museum.
Tivia nights
Now that your friends at the BND have sent you hither and yon, sit and share your smarts for these good causes:
▪ Children of Union School in Belleville. The 18th Annual Union School Trivia Night starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at the KC Hall at 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Trivia starts 6:30 p.m. $10 per person, 8 players per table. Cash prizes, silent auction, 50/50. Call 618-233-4132 for more information.
▪ The Autism Program of Illinois and Fighting for Autism. Doors open at 5:30 Saturday at the Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge 1221, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Trivia starts at 7 p.m. 10 rounds, 10 questions per round. $10 per person, 10 players per table. Raffle, drawings, prizes, mulligan’s, 50/50, heads and tails. Call 618-799-8102 for more information
Comments